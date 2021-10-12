Legal & General Group Plc Sells 2,156 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.40% of Badger Meter worth $11,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1,397.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 568.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gail A. Lione sold 7,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $762,659.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,682.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $244,571.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,349.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,311 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BMI stock opened at $100.51 on Tuesday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.49 and a 52 week high of $111.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.88 and its 200 day moving average is $98.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $122.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.40 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.34%.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Monday, June 21st.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

