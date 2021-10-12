Legal & General Group Plc Sells 22,889 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,170 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,889 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.31% of Insight Enterprises worth $10,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $104,962,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 22.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 668,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,790,000 after acquiring an additional 122,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,401,000 after acquiring an additional 43,473 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 21.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,857,000 after acquiring an additional 52,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.6% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 274,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $91.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.63 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $492,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $145,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,576.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,732 shares of company stock valued at $952,197. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

