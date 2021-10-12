Legal & General Group Plc Sells 25,454 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,454 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.17% of Stericycle worth $11,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRCL. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Stericycle by 414.0% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Stericycle by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Stericycle by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Stericycle in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Stericycle by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

SRCL opened at $66.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.83, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.03. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.63 and a twelve month high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.66 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

