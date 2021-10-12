Legal & General Group Plc Sells 2,635 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,796 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.18% of LHC Group worth $11,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LHCG. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 568.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on LHCG shares. Barclays lowered shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.80.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $135.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.60. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.57 and a 12 month high of $236.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.