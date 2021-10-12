Legal & General Group Plc Sells 31,327 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,327 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.22% of Essent Group worth $10,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Essent Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 142,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after purchasing an additional 25,903 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Essent Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,064,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,542,000 after purchasing an additional 160,098 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Essent Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 44,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the first quarter worth approximately $7,355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ESNT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

In related news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $265,091.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,811,590.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ESNT opened at $46.36 on Tuesday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $38.02 and a 12 month high of $54.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.92 and its 200-day moving average is $46.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. Essent Group had a net margin of 55.56% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $243.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.56%.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

