Legal & General Group Plc Sells 32,345 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 32,345 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.17% of NCR worth $10,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NCR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in NCR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in NCR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NCR by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in NCR by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in NCR by 496.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $40.64 on Tuesday. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.07 and a 200-day moving average of $43.46.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. On average, analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin Mucci bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NCR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NCR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

NCR Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

