Legal & General Group Plc Sells 35,376 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 35,376 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.22% of Curtiss-Wright worth $10,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,799,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,409,000 after purchasing an additional 84,610 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,181,000 after purchasing an additional 153,231 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 424,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,334,000 after purchasing an additional 15,978 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 412,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 391,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,448,000 after purchasing an additional 32,862 shares in the last quarter. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $129.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $83.04 and a 1 year high of $133.58. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.55.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.85 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 9.74%. Research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.48%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

