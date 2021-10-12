Legal & General Group Plc Sells 51,569 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,569 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.23% of Flowers Foods worth $11,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. FMR LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 20.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 804,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,160,000 after buying an additional 135,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 147.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of FLO opened at $24.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.78 and its 200 day moving average is $24.04. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.12%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

