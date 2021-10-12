Legal & General Group Plc Sells 53,581 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 53,581 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.25% of Xerox worth $10,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 25.0% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the second quarter valued at about $866,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 4.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 812.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 198,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 19.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,001,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,531,000 after acquiring an additional 159,833 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on XRX. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Xerox in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.92. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently 70.92%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

