Legal & General Group Plc Sells 62,114 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,114 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.30% of BankUnited worth $11,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in BankUnited by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,379,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,573,000 after buying an additional 398,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in BankUnited by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,761,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,184,000 after buying an additional 15,153 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BankUnited by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,780,000 after buying an additional 111,941 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in BankUnited by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,229,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,027,000 after buying an additional 177,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in BankUnited by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,138,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,620,000 after buying an additional 193,890 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $41.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.31. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.13 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. BankUnited had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $231.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 44.66%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.