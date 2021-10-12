Legal & General Group Plc Sells 72,722 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 72,722 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.16% of Olin worth $11,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Olin alerts:

Shares of OLN stock opened at $49.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.65. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $52.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.78.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -59.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OLN shares. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

In other news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $148,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,778,768.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.