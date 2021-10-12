Legal & General Group Plc Takes $10.61 Million Position in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 178,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,606,000. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.09% of Ozon as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ozon by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Ozon by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Ozon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Prince Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ozon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ozon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OZON. HSBC upped their price target on Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ozon from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.40.

NASDAQ OZON opened at $48.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion and a PE ratio of -25.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $38.09 and a 12 month high of $68.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.32 and a 200-day moving average of $54.97.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $499.08 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

