Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $51.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Legend Biotech traded as high as $57.98 and last traded at $57.56, with a volume of 3297 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.98.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LEGN. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at $303,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 498.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 141,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 117,753 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 12.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 462,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,986,000 after purchasing an additional 51,688 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of -51.80 and a beta of -0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.75 and a 200-day moving average of $38.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $20.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 343.40% and a negative return on equity of 101.68%. Research analysts expect that Legend Biotech Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

