Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,048 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.11% of Leggett & Platt worth $7,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 293.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 950.0% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 36.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Shares of LEG opened at $45.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.71. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.