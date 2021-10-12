Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Hits New 52-Week High at $116.50

Shares of Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $116.50 and last traded at $116.50, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Legrand to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Legrand presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.83.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter. Legrand had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 13.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Legrand SA will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

About Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF)

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

