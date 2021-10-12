Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Short Interest Update

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 290,300 shares, an increase of 4,298.5% from the September 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 387,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

LGRDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Legrand from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Legrand has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGRDY opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. Legrand has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $23.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average of $21.34.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

