Lendingblock (LND) Price Hits $0.0045 on Exchanges

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded down 66.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. During the last seven days, Lendingblock has traded 67.8% lower against the US dollar. Lendingblock has a market capitalization of $3.58 million and approximately $3,391.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lendingblock coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00044045 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.54 or 0.00222898 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.17 or 0.00094139 BTC.

Lendingblock Profile

LND is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 788,480,777 coins. Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lendingblock’s official message board is www.lendingblocklibrary.com . The official website for Lendingblock is lendingblock.com . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

Buying and Selling Lendingblock

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendingblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lendingblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

