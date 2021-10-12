Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Shares Bought by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. boosted its position in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.08% of Lennox International worth $10,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lennox International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 365,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,969,000 after buying an additional 92,169 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 193,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,384,000 after buying an additional 32,587 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 156,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,744,000 after buying an additional 7,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,994,000. 65.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $295.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.93. Lennox International Inc. has a 1-year low of $266.77 and a 1-year high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 399.68% and a net margin of 12.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 37.02%.

LII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lennox International from $284.00 to $267.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. William Blair lowered Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Lennox International from $350.00 to $342.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennox International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.67.

In related news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 4,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.26, for a total transaction of $1,419,787.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.56, for a total value of $1,984,358.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,736,145.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,786,193. 3.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.