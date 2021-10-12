Lethean (LTHN) Reaches Market Cap of $938,689.61

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 12th. In the last week, Lethean has traded 34.8% lower against the dollar. Lethean has a total market cap of $938,689.61 and approximately $266.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lethean coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,422.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,469.65 or 0.06260380 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.18 or 0.00308862 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $582.27 or 0.01050601 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.21 or 0.00094199 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.81 or 0.00497648 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.17 or 0.00379223 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00298939 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00005006 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.