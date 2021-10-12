LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.53 and last traded at $5.54. Approximately 40,058 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,229,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

LX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. DBS Vickers downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $1.35. LexinFintech had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The company had revenue of $506.28 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LX. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of LexinFintech by 196.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 63,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 41,881 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the first quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in LexinFintech by 1,150.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 159,976 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in LexinFintech during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,921,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in LexinFintech by 318.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 181,201 shares in the last quarter. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LexinFintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:LX)

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

