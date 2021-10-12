LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.40% of LGI Homes worth $15,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,358,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,886,000 after buying an additional 448,649 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth $105,175,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,923,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 281,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,630,000 after purchasing an additional 72,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter worth about $27,805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $138.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.17 and its 200-day moving average is $160.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 10.47. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.54 and a 52 week high of $188.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.57.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. LGI Homes had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The firm had revenue of $791.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LGIH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

