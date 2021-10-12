LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $134.57

Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $134.57 and last traded at $135.12, with a volume of 351125 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.49.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LHCG shares. Barclays lowered shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.80.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LHCG. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 27,473.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 280,424 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,158,000 after acquiring an additional 279,407 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 362,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,382,000 after acquiring an additional 87,246 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,756,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 375,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $75,211,000 after acquiring an additional 64,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,499,000 after acquiring an additional 56,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

