LHT Price Tops $0.0033 on Major Exchanges (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 12th. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LHT has a market capitalization of $163,242.20 and approximately $9.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LHT has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004368 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00007210 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 57.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000171 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About LHT

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

