Lightning Bitcoin Price Reaches $3.02 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.02 or 0.00005373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $11.65 million and $408,539.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.84 or 0.00305919 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000685 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.