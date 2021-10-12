LikeCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $24.93 Million (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 12th. One LikeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $24.93 million and approximately $62,051.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00044021 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.01 or 0.00219865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.41 or 0.00093680 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,059,771,207 coins and its circulating supply is 1,058,743,361 coins. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

