Lincoln National Corp Boosts Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $6,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.80 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.78.

