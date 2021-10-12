Lincoln National Corp Boosts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeworth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 22,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $164.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.22. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $183.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.