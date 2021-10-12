Lincoln National Corp Buys 128 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,072,840,000 after acquiring an additional 118,821 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,117,461,000 after acquiring an additional 145,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,317,675,000 after purchasing an additional 119,059 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,737,726,000 after purchasing an additional 33,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,780.01 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,508.48 and a 52-week high of $2,925.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,791.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,525.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,884.67.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

