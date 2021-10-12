Lincoln National Corp Buys 12,858 Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,858 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 1.40% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $7,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period.

Shares of FDLO stock opened at $48.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.46. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $50.29.

