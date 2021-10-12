Lincoln National Corp Buys 7,258 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,258 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $79.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $200.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.18 and its 200 day moving average is $76.71. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $85.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Several analysts have commented on MRK shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.18.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

