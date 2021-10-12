Lincoln National Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $6,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 127.0% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 67,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,171,000 after acquiring an additional 318,200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,439,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,472,000 after acquiring an additional 254,551 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5,453.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 224,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,960,000 after acquiring an additional 220,281 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,652,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,019,000 after acquiring an additional 206,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,143,000 after buying an additional 44,316 shares in the last quarter.

OEF stock opened at $200.27 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $149.08 and a 1 year high of $208.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.92 and a 200 day moving average of $196.07.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

