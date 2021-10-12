Lincoln National Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,653 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Tesla by 53.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla stock opened at $801.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $735.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $681.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.22 billion, a PE ratio of 412.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $379.11 and a 12-month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $745.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 price objective (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 price objective (down from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $614.55.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total transaction of $995,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,933,919.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,698 shares of company stock valued at $61,747,994 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

