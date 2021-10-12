Lincoln National Corp Decreases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,845 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,909,000 after acquiring an additional 874,730 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 1.3% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 500,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,154,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in AT&T by 16.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,173,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,083 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 198,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:T opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $185.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.91. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.69.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

