Lincoln National Corp Has $11.45 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG opened at $293.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.72. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $218.28 and a 12 month high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

