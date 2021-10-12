Lincoln National Corp Has $11.52 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,213 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First United Bank Trust increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 5,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $50.77 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.41 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.08.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

