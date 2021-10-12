Lincoln National Corp Has $18.78 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,009 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $18,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $190,759,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $15,281,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,529,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $114.11 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $118.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.17.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

