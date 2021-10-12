Lincoln National Corp Has $38.65 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $38,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $276.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $284.25 and its 200-day moving average is $269.63. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.63 and a 52-week high of $293.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

