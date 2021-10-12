Lincoln National Corp Has $4.80 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,285 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Shopify in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 60.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,377.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,475.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,354.75. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $875.00 and a 12-month high of $1,650.00. The firm has a market cap of $171.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,635.59.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

