Lincoln National Corp Has $6.68 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 23,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $115.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.95. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $114.91 and a 12 month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

