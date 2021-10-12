Lincoln National Corp Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $26,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $266.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.03. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.93 and a fifty-two week high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

