Lincoln National Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,496 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.30% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $21,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 143,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 133,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDX opened at $55.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.59. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $37.74 and a 1 year high of $56.38.

