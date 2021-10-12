Lincoln National Corp Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Lincoln National Corp cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 86.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564,895 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 246,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,350,000 after buying an additional 16,652 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% during the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.0% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 22,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.5% during the second quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 152,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,647,000 after acquiring an additional 18,241 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.2% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 87,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $82.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.64. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%.

