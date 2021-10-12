Lincoln National Corp Raises Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $10,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the second quarter worth $69,000. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD stock opened at $340.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $359.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.50.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

