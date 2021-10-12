Lincoln National Corp Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 394,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,192 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $19,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $51.03 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $38.37 and a 52 week high of $53.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.92.

