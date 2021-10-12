Lincoln National Corp Sells 26,061 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Lincoln National Corp cut its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,061 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 296,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,393,000 after purchasing an additional 49,613 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 162,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,003,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,506,000 after acquiring an additional 150,872 shares during the period.

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $54.66 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.05 and a 52 week high of $55.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.15.

