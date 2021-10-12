Linear (LINA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $36.03 Million

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Linear has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Linear has a total market capitalization of $206.99 million and $36.03 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linear coin can currently be bought for $0.0517 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Linear alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00044126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.90 or 0.00216974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00094408 BTC.

Linear Profile

Linear is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,003,665,123 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Linear’s official website is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Linear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.