LINKA (LINKA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.04 Million

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One LINKA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LINKA has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and $1,722.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LINKA has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00044210 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.34 or 0.00219269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00095105 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA (CRYPTO:LINKA) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

Buying and Selling LINKA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

