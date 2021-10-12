LiquidApps (DAPP) Price Reaches $0.0142

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $10.11 million and approximately $6,253.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000492 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 55% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00042634 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

