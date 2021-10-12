Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) & HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) and HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Liquidity Services and HealthEquity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidity Services $205.94 million 3.46 -$3.77 million $0.12 167.33 HealthEquity $733.57 million 7.35 $8.83 million $1.22 52.89

HealthEquity has higher revenue and earnings than Liquidity Services. HealthEquity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liquidity Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Liquidity Services and HealthEquity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidity Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 HealthEquity 0 3 7 1 2.82

Liquidity Services presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.50%. HealthEquity has a consensus price target of $85.70, suggesting a potential upside of 32.81%. Given HealthEquity’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HealthEquity is more favorable than Liquidity Services.

Profitability

This table compares Liquidity Services and HealthEquity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidity Services 9.72% 26.49% 13.91% HealthEquity 0.10% 5.25% 2.90%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.4% of Liquidity Services shares are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of Liquidity Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of HealthEquity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Liquidity Services has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HealthEquity has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HealthEquity beats Liquidity Services on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government. The CAG segment offers full-service solutions to sellers and it consists of marketplaces that enable federal government agencies as well as commercial businesses to sell surplus, salvage, and scrap assets. The RSCG segment consists of marketplaces that enable corporations located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets. The Machinio segment involves in the global online platform for listing used equipment for sale in the construction, machine tool, transportation, printing and agriculture sectors. The company was founded by William P. Angrick III, Jaime Mateus-Tique and Benjamin Ronald Brown in November 1999 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc. provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

