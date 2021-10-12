Liquity (LQTY) Market Cap Reaches $68.34 Million

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. During the last week, Liquity has traded up 18.6% against the dollar. One Liquity coin can now be bought for approximately $6.13 or 0.00010949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity has a market capitalization of $68.34 million and $684,753.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00060183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.53 or 0.00122496 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00077694 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,091.63 or 1.00258030 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,490.98 or 0.06239769 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,157,131 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

